The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) in Horsham began its medication error prevention efforts in 1975. ISMP’s founder, pharmacist Michael R. Cohen, was spurred to collect data after a patient suffered a serious reaction to insulin in the hospital where he was employed. The incident prompted him to enlist doctors and nurses across the nation to report medicine errors and drug dosing mistakes. Cohen incorporated ISMP as a nonprofit in 1994.