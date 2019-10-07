The Campaign for Working Families, Radnor-based eMoney Advisor, and the Financial Planning Association are partnering to offer eight free financial literacy workshops, on such topics as first-time home purchase, saving for college and retirement, and debt management, starting on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
All workshops will be held at the Campaign for Working Families’ offices at 1415 N. Broad St., Suite 223, Philadelphia 19122.
To take advantage of the financial planning sessions, bring pre-approvals, bank statements, or retirement account statements, as well as any budgeting spreadsheets you’ve put together.
At the end of each workshop, attendees will be able to speak confidentially with an adviser from the Financial Planning Association. There is no obligation to sign up or purchase any financial securities.
Registration online is encouraged.
Sign up online at https://cwfphilly.as.me/workshops or call 215-454-6483 for more information.
The schedule is as follows:
First Time Home Buying
Wednesday, Oct. 9: 6:30-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12: 10-11:30 a.m.
Education Planning
Wednesday, Nov. 13: 6:30-8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16: 10-11:30 a.m.
Spending, Budgeting, Credit Card and Debt Management
Wednesday, Dec. 11: 6:30-8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14: 10-11:30 a.m.
Income Tax Basics
Wednesday, Jan. 8: 6:30-8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11: 10-11:30 a.m.