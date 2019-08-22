PES, in a memorandum of understanding with United Steelworkers Local 10-1, said it would provide a “transition fund” of $2.8 million to be divided equally among union workers who were not kept on as caretakers. The laid-off employees will receive no severance, but the “transition” payments would amount to about $5,000 for each laid-off union worker — there were about 640 members of the Steelworkers employed at the plant before it shut down.