Despite setbacks, New Jersey approves two more big offshore wind projects

New Jersey officials, stung last year when one offshore wind developer backed out the state’s first big project, moved ahead on Wednesday, approving two more utility-scale projects for off the coast, but this time much farther out to sea.

The state’s Board of Public Utilities (BPU) approved the projects totaling 3.7 gigawatts, or enough to power about 1.6 million homes.

Chicago-based Invenergy Wind Offshore would provide 2.4 gigawatts through its Leading Light Wind project. The wind farm would be within an 84,000-acre federal lease 40 miles east of the New Jersey coast in an area known as the New York Bight. Invenergy has partnered with New York-based energyRe on the project. Offshore construction is expected to start in 2028 and begin producing power for up to 1 million homes in 2031, according to Leading Light’s website.

Jersey City-based Attentive Energy would provide up to 1.3 gigawatts, or enough to power more than 600,000 homes. The wind farm would be 47.5 miles roughly off the coast of Sea Girt, also within the New York Bight.

Advertisement

The news heartened environmental groups.

“Today’s awards bring New Jersey one step closer to meeting our clean energy goals,” said Doug O’Malley, director of Environment New Jersey. “Coming off the hottest year on record, we need to transition away from fossil fuels and build a future where clean, renewable energy powers our state’s economy.”

New Jersey has one other offshore wind project on the books: Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind. That project, a partnership between Shell New Energies and EDF Renewables North America, is set to built between 10 to 20 miles off the coast between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light. The wind farm would be able to produce 1.5 gigawatts of offshore wind energy, enough to power up to 700,000 homes.

In November, offshore wind developer Orsted stunned state officials by abruptly pulling out of two planned projects known as Ocean Wind 1 and 2. They were to deliver about 2.2 gigawatts of renewable energy once completed. Orsted cited a turn in economics, including “high inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain bottlenecks,” as reasons.

Gov. Phil Murphy, who has long backed a robust offshore wind program as a way of tackling climate change, called Orsted’s decision “outrageous” but nevertheless vowed to continue building an offshore wind portfolio of 11 gigawatts by 2040. Offshore wind was to be the linchpin of achieving his goal of producing 100% clean energy in the state by 2050.

The state is developing a 200-acre New Jersey Wind Port in Salem County to foster the nascent offshore wind industry with marshaling operations — staging, assembling, and shipping — as well as manufacturing of giant turbines. It helped with a separate manufacturing area built by EEW-AOS at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal upriver in Gloucester County to build the 3 million-pound, 300-foot-long, all-steel foundations for turbines known as monopoles.

The state has committed about $600 million to offshore wind and has spent a few hundred million of that.

The new wind projects could help bolster future work at the Wind Port and Paulsboro Marine Terminal that was threatened by Orsted’s withdrawal.

However, officials have also faced pushback by Shore-area groups that aligned against the projects, most notably citing potential impacts on their views and on whales. The groups, which have sometimes aligned with pro-fossil fuel organizations, say that the turbines would be visible from the shore and maintain that even surveying of the ocean floor by vessels using sonar could be harmful to aquatic species, tying a spate of whale deaths in recent years to that work.

Scientists have disputed that claim, saying whales are more endangered from colliding with other vessels that ply the coast.

The newer wind farm locations, much farther off the coast, should render the turbines nearly invisible, say Invenergy and Attentive Energy.

This is a developing story and will be updated