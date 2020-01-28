Don’t declare the 150-year-old Philadelphia oil-refinery complex dead just yet. Even the White House has become involved in efforts to maintain the site as a petroleum processing facility.
Industrial Realty Group, the spurned bidder for the bankrupt Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) complex that shut down in June after a devastating fire, has teamed up with former refinery Chief Executive Philip Rinaldi to try to avoid a bankruptcy court sale to rival Hilco Redevelopment. Hilco repurposes old industrial sites for new uses.
“We think we offer a superior solution from every single aspect that you can think of,” Rinaldi said in an interview Tuesday. “We think it’s a better solution for the estate. It’s better solution for Philadelphia. It’s a better solution for the region.”
Rinaldi and labor union leaders have pressed Peter Navarro, the assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy, to put the Trump Administration’s weight behind a bid to keep the 335,000-barrel-per-day refinery operating. They argue that more than a thousand jobs and national security interests would be impacted by the closure of the East Coast’s largest oil refinery, and make the Northeast too dependent upon fuel imports.
“Look, these are great jobs for Philly," Navarro said in a phone interview Tuesday. "This is a way to advance the energy policy agenda, the economic policy agenda and the national security agenda. So we’d love to see that remain as a refinery.”
It’s unclear what type of influence the White House could bring on a bankruptcy process that is a little more than a week away from a scheduled Feb. 6 confirmation hearing.
But Rinaldi noted that the intervention of the Obama White House in 2012, at the urging of political and labor leaders, was critical to the rescue of the Philadelphia refinery by a partnership led by the Carlyle Group, which included Rinaldi. That venture ended with the refinery’s first bankruptcy, from which it emerged in 2018.
The restoration of an oil refinery, though strongly advocated by unions whose members work for PES and also for contractors who do maintenance work at the complex, is likely to raise cries from environmental and community activists who had rejoiced when Hilco was selected after a Jan. 17 closed-door auction. City officials said that Hilco does not plan to restart the refinery, and instead plans a multi-use development after the polluted property is restored.
The refinery was the city’s largest stationary source of air pollution, and the dramatic June 21 fire and explosion that launched multi-ton pieces of steel for several thousand feet, only reinforced fears that it is a dangerous facility to operate in an urban area.
Hilco’s $240 million bid is set for a confirmation hearing Feb. 6 by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. PES, in its organization plan, identified Industrial Realty Group (IRG), of Santa Monica, Calif., as the backup bidder.
The committee of unsecured creditors last week recommended its members vote against the reorganization plan because IRG offered $25 million more than Hilco. IRG also left open the possibility of maintaining the property as a refinery, which appealed to the unsecured creditors, whose members include unionized employers and contractors who work for the refinery.
In recent days, attorneys for the unsecured creditors have barraged PES and its investment bankers with subpoenas and deposition requests looking into the selection of Hilco over IRG, suggesting the committee plans to formally object to the reorganization plan by a Feb. 3 deadline.
If IRG is selected as the buyer of the refinery site, Rinaldi said his company, Philadelphia Energy Industries, intends to restart the parts of the refinery that were undamaged after the June 21 explosion and fire. The fire destroyed one of the refinery’s two alkylation units, which produce a blending agent that makes high-octane fuel.
Rinaldi is 73 and retired from PES at the end of 2017, just months before the company declared bankruptcy for the first time. He has expressed a desire to return to the business to complete a turnaround that he began in 2012.
Rinaldi said that IRG plans to develop other unused parts of the 1,300-acre PES site.
Rinaldi’s firm had been a bidder on its own for PES, but was not among the finalists in the auction. He said that he and IRG had teamed up into a more formal agreement after Hilco was selected in the Jan. 17 auction.
A spokesman for IRG, which previously declined to comment, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.