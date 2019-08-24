But the ease with which products from Canada, Europe, India, and the U.S. mid-continent filled in after the refinery shutdown underscores the market weaknesses that led to the failure of PES, which was struggling financially before the fire. Any buyers who are considering operating PES as a conventional petroleum processing facility will encounter the same fundamental economic challenges, including competition from refiners in the Midwest and the Gulf Coast that have easier access to new sources of discounted domestic crude oil.