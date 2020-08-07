About 23,000 utility customers in the Philadelphia region remain without electrical service on Friday, three days after Tropical Storm Isaias slammed the region, knocking out 700,000 customers on both sides of the Delaware River.
Peco reported about 12,000 customers were still without power Friday morning, mostly in Bucks and Chester counties. Public Service Electric & Gas reports it has about 3,000 South Jersey customers still dark, a fraction of its statewide total of 84,000. And Atlantic City Electric has about 8,000 customers awaiting restoration.
“We understand how frustrating it is to be among the customers that are still without power,” PSE&G said in a statement Friday. “Our crews are working 16-hour shifts and around the clock to restore every customer as soon as safely possible.”
PSE&G called Isaias the fifth-most damaging storm of its history, and it was outpunched in recent years only by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Despite the assistance of some out-of-state repair crews, utilities say some customers may not get their power restored until the weekend, as each of the more than 4,000 outages increasingly affects fewer customers.
The restoration effort is following a standard pattern where repair crews first fixed outages affecting essential services, such as hospitals and public safety facilities, and then fixed damage affecting the largest numbers of customers. That drove down outage numbers in the first two days.
But the remaining outages each affect a smaller number of customers -- many involve lines serving only a single customer. About 11 customers on average were impacted by each of Peco’s 1,069 outages Friday. Only three customers on average were impacted by each of Atlantic City Electric’s 2,600 outages.
PSE&G on Friday said it added 100 more out-of-state repair workers, taking its total restoration work force to 3,400. The additional help included tree crews and lineworkers from 15 states and Canada.
The utility is also operating comfort stations in Willingboro and in Lumberton where customers without power can pick up bottled water and ice. So far, PSE&G says it has given out 175,000 bottles of water and 87,400 pounds of ice.