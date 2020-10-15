A history of violations

Sunoco’s Mariner East pipeline project has been marked by a litany of federal and state violations related to construction problems and environmental harm.

April 2017: A small hole in Mariner East 1 — an 8-inch pipeline constructed in the 1930s — leaks 840 gallons of natural gas liquids in Berks County. As part of a settlement with the state, Sunoco agrees to pay $200,000 and study the remaining viability of the pipeline.

May 2017: The state Department of Environmental Protection issues its first notices of violation against Sunoco for the Mariner East 2 construction project. As of August 2020, the agency has issued 115 notices of violation for breaching permits related to environmental degradation, soil disruption, and clean water, among other issues.

January 2018: The state orders Sunoco to temporarily suspend work on all pipeline construction following numerous violations.

March 2018: Deep sinkholes develop in the backyards of homes in the Lisa Drive neighborhood of West Whiteland Township in Chester County. The state temporarily shuts down the existing pipeline. The damage ultimately compels the company to buy the homes from landowners.

December 2018: The Chester County district attorney launches an investigation into the pipeline system.

January 2019: New sinkholes develop in the Lisa Drive neighborhood. The Public Utility Commission temporarily shuts down the pipeline.

March 2019: Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Delaware County’s district attorney announce a joint criminal investigation into the pipeline; a grand jury is empaneled.

May 2019: A federal regulator issues a notice of violation against Sunoco alleging the company failed to properly notify the public about the pipelines.

November 2019: An ongoing FBI investigation into the Wolf administration’s handling and permitting of the Mariner East pipeline project becomes public.

July and August 2020: Amid construction, new sinkholes emerge in Chester County, and the company releases 8,000 gallons of drilling fluid into Marsh Creek Lake. The state orders Sunoco to reroute part of the pipeline.