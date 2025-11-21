Bucks County fuel spill victims inspired a federal bill calling for $500M to modernize pipelines

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican, introduced a bill Thursday with a Democratic co-sponsor to modernize pipelines and emergency responses in the wake of a leak of a Sunoco pipeline detected this year in Bucks County.

The bill is named after the Wojnovich family, whose well was tainted with 12½ feet of jet fuel.

It would set aside $500 million in grants spread over five years to replace or upgrade high-risk hazardous liquid lines, “to facilitate the improved safety and modernization of hazardous liquid distribution infrastructure.”

In addition, it would require that prospective homeowners be made aware of nearby pipelines, what fuel they carry, any history of incidents, and who operates the lines.

Fitzpatrick introduced the bill, H.R. 6187, with U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat from New York.

Fitzpatrick is up for reelection in 2026 in the 1st Congressional District, which includes all of Bucks County and a sliver of Montgomery County. As the last remaining Republican representing the Philadelphia suburbs in the U.S. House, Democrats believe he is vulnerable.

Fitzpatrick — as well as other federal, state, and local elected officials — has been involved since January, when a jet fuel leak from the Sunoco Twin Oaks pipeline was detected.

He and others have called for the line to be shut down. Fitzpatrick has called for independent testing of wells and “complete remediation.”

In a news release, Fitzpatrick said: “The Wojnovich Pipeline Safety Act is the direct result of those efforts and the systemic failures exposed in the Twin Oaks leak."

The spill has caused significant disruption in the Mt. Eyre Manor neighborhood, in the Washington Crossing section of Upper Makefield, becoming a constant worry for families such as Kristine and Kevin Wojnovich.

» READ MORE: How a pipeline leak disrupted a quiet Bucks neighborhood: ‘Never drink the water’

The Wojnoviches live in Mount Eyre Manor, a suburban Bucks County neighborhood near the popular Delaware Canal State Park towpath and only a few thousand feet from the Delaware River. Theirs was one of six wells that tested above state maximum contaminant levels. Other wells tested positive for contaminants, but under those levels.

The family began noticing a petroleum odor in their tap water as far back as September 2023 and reported it to Sunoco, which is owned by Energy Transfer. However, the company initially informed the Wojnoviches that their water simply had bacteria.

It wasn’t until an inspection by the state Department of Environmental Protection in late January 2025 that a leak was confirmed.

“Every page of this bill is shaped by what Upper Makefield families lived through,” Fitzpatrick said in the release, noting, “the gaps in testing, the delays in information, the uncertainty about their water, and the absence of clear standards for communication and emergency response.”

Specifically, the bill would also require:

That real estate contracts include disclosure of any hazardous liquid pipeline easements within one-half mile of a property, whether the line has undergone repairs the past 10 years, and a list of any leaks or failures. Overhaul of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration’s current online pipeline viewer so that leak, inspection, and remediation data are readily available. Updates to local emergency alert systems and response plans. Pipeline operators to conduct in-person tests of water, soil, or air for potential pipeline leaks or failures. Penalties for leaks, failures, and delayed reporting ranging from $2.5 million to $5 million. Reimburse fire departments and EMS for equipment, overtime, and cleanup costs. Establishing an Office of Public Engagement and regular federal reporting.

Kristine Wojnovich said she’s honored by the bill’s introduction, and credits both Fitzpatrick and a neighborhood task force that’s pushed for legislation.

“Aging pipelines and outdated leak detection methods are all over this country,” Wojnovich said. “And the leak and contamination that happened in our community could have happened anywhere. This legislation is a meaningful step forward.”