The law, passed by City Council last December amid protest from industry groups, aims to give more predictable schedules to the 130,000 service workers employed by retail, fast-food, and hotel chains in Philadelphia. It was the first in a series of cutting-edge, worker-oriented laws that the city passed in the last year, a point of pride for Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration, which has boasted about its support of low-wage workers. Now, advocates say they’re concerned about what this delay suggests about the future of worker protection laws in the city.