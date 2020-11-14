Vagnozzi’s firm is currently under a court-ordered receivership that has frozen payments. That receivership was requested by the SEC as part of its separate July 28 lawsuit against Philadelphia-based small-business lender Par Funding, its owners, and Vagnozzi and other salesmen who persuaded customers to buy Par investments. The SEC acted after Par defaulted on interest and principal payments. Lawyers for Vagnozzi and other defendants have denied wrongdoing, and argued it is the receivership that has stalled payments to investors. That case is scheduled for mediation this winter.