The idea to partner with Four Seasons Total Landscaping was hatched before the firm became a national sensation, said Joshua Park, senior manager of strategy and partnerships for the University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative. Discussions started last summer, months before the November news conference made the landscaper an iconic business, or at least a backdrop for a laugh. Visitors have lit votive candles and left decorated signs at the barbed-wire fence, staging photo ops. One woman brought a small Christmas tree and her children, so they could take a holiday-card photo in front of the green awning.