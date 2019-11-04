Pennsylvania’s first online poker operator launched on Monday, the latest new gambling option created by the state’s expanded 2017 gaming law.
PokerStars went live at 2 p.m. Monday for two days of tests under the supervision of state regulators. The peer-to-peer poker games, in which live players compete online, is being launched in partnership with Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Pocono and FOX Bet.
“We’re excited to launch PokerStars as the first and currently the only online poker option available to players in Pennsylvania,” Matt Primeaux, FOX Bet president, said in a statement..
Online poker has an ardent fan following, but it generates less revenue for casinos and for taxing authorities than other interactive gambling options, such as slot machines and table games. In New Jersey, where online gaming has been in place for five years, internet peer-to-peer poker generated $1.6 million in September, about 4% of the internet gaming win of $41.1 million.
Online poker peaked in New Jersey in 2016, when it generated $26.5 million in revenue. It fell 19% to $21.4 million in 2018.
Poker is one of three online gambling options for casinos under a 2017 expanded law, which legalized sports betting, online lottery, video gaming terminals in truck stops, and satellite casinos. For a $10 million fee, casinos could buy licenses to offer poker, slot machines and table games.
FOX Bet and PokerStars are launching their poker game at the same time as they are unveiling PokerStars Casino, making theirs the first operator to offer all three gambling options on the same platform. FOX Bet is offering a range of incentives and bonuses to new customers who sign up for the PokerStars and PokerStars Casino apps.
Hollywood Casino, Parx Casino and PlaySugarHouse.com already offer online casino games in Pennsylvania.