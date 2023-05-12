How to book the cheapest flights from Philly, according to Frontier Airlines’ CEO

Philadelphia airport officials expect more than 4 million travelers to depart from PHL this summer. Many of them will likely being traveling on Frontier Airlines, the Denver-based, low-cost carrier that flies direct from PHL to 27 cities.

The airline started flying out of Philly in 2004 and has grown to PHL’s second-largest carrier with about 225 flights planned to take off weekly this summer.

The Inquirer chatted with Frontier CEO Barry Biffle, a veteran of the aviation industry, about what Philly travelers can expect this summer, how Frontier is dealing with industrywide worker upheaval, why it charges more for carry-on bags, and how he became an Eagles fan.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What can Philly travelers expect to see for travel in summer 2023?

They’re gonna see the most destinations we’ve ever served. We’re up to 27 nonstop routes, and we got to call it 30 flights a day or so. So we got a lot of flying, but I think the big change you’ll see from Frontier is the GoWild! Pass [which, for a limited time, allows customers to book an entire summer’s worth of travel in advance].

What are the best days to search for and book flights?

The cheapest flights are going to be midweek. The lowest prices are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, followed by Saturdays, depending on the season. Your most expensive days to travel or are Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday.

As you get closer, it gets more expensive. As people are thinking about traveling this summer: the sooner you buy, the more you’re gonna save. This phenomena of buying concert tickets and sporting tickets right at the time of the event has changed the way people buy, but it’s not how airline tickets work.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have recently been in the news for a potential pilots strike. United Airlines employees are picketing today. Is Frontier doing anything to prepare to fill a potential need among customers?

These things do happen. And you know, there’s not much we can do. If there is a strike with one of these airlines, there’s gonna be a lot of passengers that are stranded. We will accommodate all of them that we can. But if you’re on these carriers and a strike happens, there’s very little can be done at that point.

This time last year, there was a lot of talk about workforce shortage — both pilots and flight attendants — across airlines.

We’ve been a lot more ahead of the shortage of staffing, whether it be pilots, flight attendants, mechanics, gate agents, you name it. And so we’ve tended to be honestly a little more overstaffed recently. In fact, we have over 100 too many pilots right now. We need to actively manage that down. Same thing with flight attendants.

Frontier returned to PHL in 2014 after pulling back dramatically to experiment with flights out of Trenton-Mercer airport. What brought it back?

I used to run consumer marketing for US Airways so I spent a lot of time in Philadelphia 20 years ago. I spent a lot of time at Eagles games. Fly, Eagles, Fly and all that. I was very interested in what I thought we could do there. And when I came here, the only flying we were doing out of PHL was charter flying, and I think we had Cancun flights. My first question was why we don’t have scheduled service from Philadelphia? I’d only been here about two months, but that winter, we started scheduled service to Orlando and then later to Denver. We’ve been investing in it ever since. We love Philly. And it’s a top city for us.

Important follow-up, are you an Eagles fan?

I am somewhat of an Eagles fan. I have to be careful living in Colorado. We’re Broncos here. But in the ‘04-’05 season, I went to see like a dozen games, including away games and including the Super Bowl. I became quite a fan. That was back in the T.O. days with Donovan McNabb. It was a fun time.

It was recently reported that Frontier Airlines had the highest passenger complaint rate of any U.S. carrier in 2022. Can you talk a bit about how you establish consumer trust? People hear horror stories about budget airlines.

I don’t believe that our actual internal complaints are that much different than any other airline. Unfortunately, we had several news articles, and every time people write about them, the DOT gets more complaints. So it’s not a fair representation. It was like 40 out of 100,000 people. This is a very small amount, and it’s not statistically fair when you look at what drives complaints. If you invite complaints, you’re gonna get complaints. That’s number one.

Number two: Customers and people who travel a lot, they never complain. They understand that weather happens, right? Infrequent travelers complain at a higher rate than frequent travelers, just because they don’t understand.

You also have people who are much more technically savvy. We sell 99.9% of our tickets online, so it’s pretty easy for them to go find where to complain.

I’m not surprised by the rate. I’m disappointed in it.

Frontier charges more for carry-on bags than checked bags. Why?

If we have too many carry on bags, it slows the turn time of the airplane. So we’ve tested lots of times, having the check bag because it’s easier for us to make sure the plane operates on time.

A recent viral video showed a badly behaving passenger being “voted off” a Frontier flight. How has passenger behavior changed over the years?

If we go back two years, it all started when they got rid of the mask rule in May of 2021 when we were starting to get [the COVID-19] vaccine. But the mask rule was kept for airlines. That’s when it all went south. All these incidents, this crazy stuff started happening. People were like, ‘Oh, you’re not gonna make me wear a mask’ and all this silliness. It just agitated people. It didn’t help that we were a year into COVID, and there were just a lot of people in a bad mood.

That continued effectively until last spring.

We kept having all these meetings with the FAA, saying we’ve got to protect everybody. These people are violent. [They finally did away with the mask mandate] and like clockwork, within days, those incidents fell off like rock. We’ve continued to have a few. And I would say you’re still elevated versus 2019. But nothing like it was.

Last question: The best part of Midwest Express, which Frontier acquired in 2010, was the warm chocolate chip cookies they gave all passengers. Why did Frontier ditch them?

Those cookies would cost in the millions per year. There’s also a weight issue because you have to have an oven. I remember how popular it was, but it would be very expensive. I’d love to be able to provide that, but we’re in the business of providing people an option to travel that’s inexpensive and uneventful. There are folks in Philadelphia that if it weren’t for us, they wouldn’t be able to fly. I’ve got to be careful about going to high-touch. And the truth is, you’ve got a great airline there with American Airlines that gives the high-touch. If you want a great deal, you come to us.