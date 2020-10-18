In that respect, Philadelphia and its suburbs are at a crossroads. The future of the Philly metro area — and that of its more than five million residents — hinges on how the region and the city navigate the pandemic’s economic turmoil. The Future of Work is a yearlong Inquirer project I am leading that will examine how Philadelphia could emerge from decades of struggle to expand on the signs of economic optimism that had appeared before COVID-19 struck. Supported by the William Penn Foundation and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, the project will document challenges and obstacles to job growth while ferreting out solutions and examining current and potential responses.