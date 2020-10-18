When his grandfather founded the company in 1898, Philadelphia dominated the men’s clothing business in America. Seitchik, now 82, came to work for the family business in 1963 when it operated out of a nine-story building at 19th and Allegheny. The North Philadelphia neighborhood was dotted with factories that turned out everything from fishing reels to porch swings. Seitchik & Sons had so many orders that it employed 375 people, all of them unionized.