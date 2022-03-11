The average price of gasoline in the Philadelphia area dropped slightly on Friday to $4.48 a gallon, according to AAA. It’s the first time prices have dropped in the city since mid-January, but the cost of a gallon of gas is still up 42 cents this week as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to impact global energy prices.

Last year this time, the average price of gasoline in and around the city was $2.98 a gallon. Philadelphia had previously set new record highs every day this week, easily topping the previous high of $4.16 a gallon set in June 2008.

In South Jersey, where fuel taxes are lower than in Philadelphia, the average price was $4.30 a gallon. In Delaware, drivers averaged $4.28 a gallon at the pump, according to AAA.

The national average is $4.33 a gallon, up 49 cents in the last week, according to AAA, though that is nearly $1 a gallon below its inflation-adjusted peak. Last year at this time, the average cost of a gallon of gas was $2.83.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is one of six governors that have called on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon, until the end of 2022. In a statement, Wolf said the move would “ease some of the pain” Pennsylvania drivers have been experiencing at the pump without impacting infrastructure projects funded through the federal Highway Trust Fund.

State Rep. Anthony DeLuca (D., Allegheny County) has proposed suspending Pennsylvania’s 58.7 cents per gallon for six months. Wolf’s office told Pittsburgh ABC-affiliate WTAE they will review the bill once it’s introduced, pointing out in a statement the funds are tied to fixing roads and bridges across the commonwealths and are “critical to ensuring the strength of our infrastructure.”

Average cost of a gallon of gasoline, according to AAA

Today’s avg. Week ago Month ago Year ago Philadelphia $4.48 $4.06 $3.73 $2.98 Pennsylvania $4.44 $4.01 $3.67 $3.02 New Jersey $4.38 $3.89 $3.56 $2.90 Delaware $4.28 $3.89 $3.52 $2.75 National $4.33 $3.84 $3.48 $2.83

How long will gas prices continue to rise?

It’s tough to say, but experts don’t expect prices to drop anytime soon. Not only does the war in Ukraine show no signs of ending, gas prices typically increase in the spring and summer driving season — last year, prices began to rise near the end of April and didn’t begin to fall until mid-August. There’s also a lot of pent-up demand to get out and do stuff, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are expecting that this is going to be an expensive summer at the pump for consumers,” Devin Gladden, a spokesman for AAA and an adviser at the Energy Department during the Obama administration, told the Washington Post. Gladden predicts the national average could reach $4.50 per gallon.

It’s worth pointing out that adjusted for inflation, today’s fuel prices remain below their peak in June 2008, when they reached $5.32 per gallon in today’s dollars.

Who has the cheapest gas in Philadelphia?

Obviously, no gas stations across the area have “cheap” gas, but occasionally you can track down a location that offers a fill-up for a few less cents a gallon.

GasBuddy and AAA offer a roundup of the best prices close to your home, based on what other divers are reporting. If a station is offering gas at a price that’s too good to be true, it probably is — check the date for the last time the price was updated.

Geico, the insurance company, also offers an online search tool and app that finds the best prices within five miles of your location.

According to a study conducted by GasBuddy in 2019, the price of a gallon of gas was lowest on Mondays, while Fridays and Saturdays were the most expensive.