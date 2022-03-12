After dramatic increases following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices in the Philadelphia area appear to have taken a breather this weekend, dropping a penny a gallon in Southeastern Pennsylvania and 4 cents in South Jersey.

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Southeastern Pennsylvania was $4.47 on Saturday, down 1 cent from Friday. The price was up 73 cents from a month ago, and up $1.48 from a year ago, according to AAA.

In South Jersey, the average price was $4.26 a gallon, down 4 cents from Friday. The price was up 79 cents from a month ago, and up $1.41 from a year ago. New Jersey charges 42.4 cents per gallon in motor fuel taxes, and Pennsylvania charges 57.6 cents, explaining some of the difference between the two states.

» READ MORE: Where to find cheap gas in Philadelphia

It was the second day of softening gasoline prices in the region after prices soared more than 30 cents per gallon earlier in the week, according to AAA. Nationwide, gasoline sold for an average of $4.33 a gallon Saturday, up $1.49 from a year ago.

Philadelphia-area diesel prices retreated slightly from all-time highs set on Friday, according to AAA.

The average price of a gallon of diesel in Southeastern Pennsylvania was down 2 cents to $5.35 on Saturday, and down 7 cents to $5.07 in Camden, Burlington and Gloucester Counties. (New Jersey charges 49.4 cents tax on a gallon of diesel, and Pennsylvania charges 74.1 cents per gallon, the highest diesel tax rate in the nation.)

Fuel prices have more than doubled since bottoming out in April 2020 during the pandemic lockdown. They increased steadily in the last half of 2020 and all of 2021, but skyrocketed since Russian’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. The markets were rattled by the prospect that energy flows would be disrupted from Russia, a major supplier of oil and gas, particularly to Europe.

Those concerns seem to have been fully priced into the market after President Joe Biden’s announcement on Tuesday ordering a ban on all imports of Russian crude oil and petroleum products into the United States in response to bipartisan calls in Congress. Russian imports make up a small percentage of U.S. oil and petroleum consumption.

» READ MORE: 7 ways to spend less money on gas

The price for crude oil, the raw material in gasoline, peaked on Tuesday at nearly $124 a barrel before sinking in the following days. The price of a barrel of benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude closed at $109.09 a barrel on Friday, up $3 a barrel from the previous day, but still 14% below its Tuesday peak, according to MarketWatch.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that crude oil prices would remain above $100 a barrel this year.