More Giant supermarkets are coming to the Philadelphia area

New Giant supermarkets are coming to the Philadelphia area soon.

A South Philly store at South Broad and Carpenter Streets is expected to open by the end of the year, and construction on an Andorra location is expected to begin next year as the grocery chain continues its expansion in the city.

The South Philly location is expected to be roughly 40,000 square feet. An exact opening date has not yet been announced.

That store will be part of a large apartment complex being built at 1001 S. Broad St. Rent on a studio apartment there starts at $1,895 a month and a two bedroom apartment at $4,245 for 970 square feet of space, according to the building website. The grocery store will sit across from a Sprouts Farmers Market on the other side of South Broad, on a block where there is also a Target, PetSmart, and Fine Wine & Good Spirits.

Another Giant location is planned for the Andorra Shopping Center at 701 Cathedral Road, the company announced last month. The store will take over a lot previously occupied by ACME. While an exact opening date has not been set, the company aims to begin construction next year pending permits and approvals.

Giant also last year announced a forthcoming Jenkintown location at the site of a redevelopment project at Old York Road and Wyncote Road.

The new grocery stores join nine Giant locations already in Philadelphia. For years, the company’s presence in Philadelphia was confined to a single store on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia that opened in 2011. Since then, the company has grown its presence in the city, including a flagship store at 60 N. 23rd St. in Center City.

The company has acknowledged that the grocery chain previously focused it’s efforts outside the city.

“The GIANT brand has long been a trusted partner for families in the suburbs,” said Nicholas Bertram, then president of the company, in 2021. He went on to describe the grocery store chain’s plans for deepening its presence in the city.

Giant, which marked 100 years in business in 2023, got its start in Carlisle, Cumberland County, in 1923 as a butcher shop. The business now includes gas stations, grocery stores and pharmacies across 193 locations.

Since its founding, the company has expanded to have over 35,000 employees, with over 1,000 of them in Philadelphia. In the city, employees make starting wages of $13 an hour in part-time positions and $15 an hour in full-time roles.

In 2021 the company announced that it was bringing four new locations to Philadelphia.

“We’re excited about our future in Philadelphia and to be expanding across the city, with stores designed for both families and commuters that meet the needs of each unique neighborhood,” Bertram said at the time.

Those locations announced include one at the Fashion District, in South Philly on Christopher Columbus Blvd, in Spring Garden at 510 North Broad St., as well as the South Philly location set to open later this year.