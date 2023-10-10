Sprouts is bringing new stores to the Philadelphia area in 2024

Sprouts Farmers Market is bringing at least six new stores to the Philadelphia region in the next two years.

The grocery store company, headquartered in Phoenix, already has one location in Philadelphia, on South Broad Street which opened in 2018. Other locations in the region include stores in Upper Dublin, Haddon Township and Marlton in New Jersey, and Wilmington, Del.

“With our current Sprouts locations in the Philadelphia region, we have found that folks are thoroughly enjoying the healthy alternatives, fresh, seasonal produce and unique items that Sprouts offers,” said Dan Croce, senior vice president of real estate and new store development for Sprouts via email.

Two new Philadelphia-area stores are set to open in 2024, including one in Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia where the announcement has attracted other retailers, and another at the Quartermaster Plaza shopping center in South Philadelphia.

Advertisement

An additional store will open in Northern Liberties at the former Festival Pier site in 2025, and another location is forthcoming in Limerick, Montgomery County, with no set opening date yet.

Two other stores are expected in the region, but Sprouts has not yet shared locations or opening dates.

Each store is expected to employ 90 team members on average, according to the company.

Sprouts, which opened its first grocery store in 2002, has locations in 23 states, and is known for its selection of fresh produce and natural products. The company celebrated its 400th store opening last month in New Jersey.

News of the Philadelphia-area store opening comes as the company has been expanding its store count. Sprouts opened 23 stores this year as of early September, and plans to open at least six more stores before the end of the year in North Carolina, Texas, California, and Nevada. According to the company, Sprouts is on track with its five-year store growth plan to expand 10% year over year.