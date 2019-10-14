As the percentage of American workers in unions has dwindled to historic lows, public approval of unions has risen to a near-50-year high, with 64% of Americans saying they approve of unions, according to a 2019 Gallup poll. And over the last several decades, only the highest earners have seen growth in their wages, when accounting for inflation. At the same time, there’s been a wave of worker activism — from the wildcat teachers’ strikes in the South to the Google workers’ walkout to Marriott housekeepers and other service workers leading the biggest hotel strike in U.S. history.