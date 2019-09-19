Much of the conversation came back to what the workers saw as the inequity between their asks and the nearly $22 million compensation package given to GM CEO Mary Barra last year. In the 2015 contract, workers at the Langhorne warehouse began at $14.76 an hour and maxed out at $29.78 an hour in eight years, said Ty Pogue, a union committeeman who used to work on the warehouse floor. GM is proposing a 2% raise in two years of the contract and 2% lump-sum payments in the other two years, which the union says is lower than what the company agreed to in the 2015 contract.