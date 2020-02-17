Frustrated by what he told me is Japan’s “culture of hiding things” and seeking to “save” the company he ran for 20 years, Wada has visited Philadelphia and New York with an international advisers’ team. That included Shanghai- and New York-based lawyer Shikun Gao, who says victory will encourage corporate reform elsewhere in Asia; Philadelphia lawyer William Uchimoto, a Japanese American former lawyer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Philadelphia Stock Exchange; plus U.S. investors, in consultation with corporate-governance experts at the University of Delaware, Drexel University, and the University of Pennsylvania.