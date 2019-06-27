The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday ordered the owner of Hahnemann University Hospital to not take any action toward the closure of Hahnemann until regulators approve a plan that ensures “the safety of those persons who are reliant on the care provided by Hahnemann.”
The “cease and desist” letter from the state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said the department had concluded that “an immediate closure of Hahnemann or the termination of any services” “may cause irreparable harm to the health and safety of patients” in Philadelphia, especially during the Fourth of July holiday week.
“If Hahnemann or any part of the facility closes before the upcoming July 4 holiday, it could have wide-spread effects on the city,” the letter said.
Hahnemann, which employs 2,500, had been planning to start diverting trauma cases from its emergency room on Monday.
City officials said Wednesday in a letter to Joel Freedman, who owns Hahnemann through a series of holding companies, that the plan was unacceptable on such short notice.
“This is the beginning of Fourth of July week, which in Philadelphia typically coincides with elevated levels of emergency transports,” the city’s letter said.
The city on Thursday did not provide data to back up that claim.
Hahnemann University Hospital officials did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Freedman bought Hahnemann and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children early last year from Tenet Healthcare Corp. for $170 million, but found the financial condition of Hahnemann, in particular much worse than expected. He said in April that the hospital was losing $3 million to $5 million a month and could not stay open if he didn’t get help from the state and better rates from commercial insurers.
On Tuesday he announced that hospital, which traces its roots to a homeopathic medical college opened in 1848, would close “on or about Sept. 6,” but that the process would be orderly.
That closure date would violate a 90-day notice requirement before a hospital can be closed. The state’s cease and desist order also says that regulators must approve a closure plan before it can be put into effect.
If Hahnemann moves forward with closure plans before getting approval, it could be fined, the health department said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.