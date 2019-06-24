Drexel University has filed a lawsuit to block the owner of Hahnemann University Hospital from closing the Center City institution, arguing that the closure would violate Drexel’s academic agreement with Hahnemann to train medical students and residents there and “greatly disrupt the health and medical community in Philadelphia.”
The suit, filed Friday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, also seeks to recover $13 million Drexel said it is owed for services by its physicians at Hahnemann and excoriated the management style of Joel Freedman, who controls Hahnemann and its parent, American Academic Health System LLC, through a trust he established for his family.
“What has remained constant at AAHS is instability and a lack of any reasonable or consistent direction or plans, due in large measure to Freedman’s failure to provide the stable and informed leadership necessary for AAHS to work through the main operational and other problems that it has acknowledged exist,” the lawsuit said.
Freedman, who bought Hahnemann, St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, and related office buildings from Tenet Healthcare Corp. early last year for $170 million in partnership with Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC, had no comment Monday.
Drexel’s lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction preventing Freedman “from taking a drastic action — either closing Hahnemann or eliminating the residency programs — until the parties can negotiate a solution with the help of the court to provide for an orderly closure of the hospital.”
If Freedman closes Hahnemann abruptly or without authority, “there would be potentially catastrophic consequences for patients, Drexel, the hospital’s residents, Drexel University College of Medicine students and faculty, and the community at large,” according to the lawsuit.
Pennsylvania regulations require a 90-day notice of closure to the state Department of Health. No such notice has been received, health department spokesman Nate Wardle said Monday.
The lawsuit marks a departure from Drexel president John Fry’s initial reaction to Freedman’s warning in early April that he might close Hahnemann because it was running out of cash.
Fry said in an April 5 interview that the loss of Hahnemann would not disrupt medical education for Drexel students. “We have 20 other affiliated training sites” and contingency plans in place, he said.
In late May, Fry told Drexel faculty that “the College of Medicine leadership team and our external advisers have continued to meet regularly with government officials, insurers, local health-care leaders, and key contacts at AAHS to pursue all options to keep the hospitals open and financially viable for the future.”
Hahnemann, which traces its roots to a homeopathic medical college opened in 1848, employed 2,700 people before Freedman laid off 175 in April. St. Christopher’s, where 45 jobs in the doctors’ practices were cut last August, employs 1,300. The two hospitals have $600 million to $700 million in annual revenue, American Academic officials said in April, down from $790 million when Freedman’s company bought them.