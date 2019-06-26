Hahnemann University Hospital is closing, senior hospital staff were told in meetings Wednesday.
The closing will be orderly and will happen over several months, said Lawrence G. McMichael, an attorney for American Academic Health System LLC, which bought the Hahnemann and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children early last year for $170 million.
The state requires a 90-day notice of closure, though it’s possible that Hahnemann does not have enough cash to stay open that long.
Two sources said the proposed closure date is Sept. 6.
Drexel University, which uses Hahnemann as the primary teaching hospital for its medical school, filed a lawsuit Friday seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent an abrupt closure of the hospital, but a Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge turned down that request Tuesday.
But the judge ordered Hahnemann officials to share their closure plan with Drexel, according to an email Drexel president John Fry sent late Tuesday to College of Medicine faculty. The plan includes the closure of certain clinical services on Monday, Fry said. Drexel was ordered to keep the rest of the plan confidential.
“Drexel will strenuously oppose the plan that was presented and will go first thing tomorrow [Wednesday] morning to ask the court to intervene," Fry’s email said.
St. Christopher’s is not slated for closure, Fry’s email said.
Hahnemann, which traces its roots to a homeopathic medical college opened in 1848, employed 2,700 people before 175 people were laid off in April.
The Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, which represents 800 registered nurses at Hahnemann, called on state city officials to step in to save Hahnemann.
“Hahnemann is a safety-net hospital that for decades has provided care to an under-served community,” PASNAP president Maureen May said in a statement. “We cannot allow predatory, for-profit companies to plunder such a valuable public good. It is incumbent upon the state and city to step in and guarantee that the poor and working people who depend upon this hospital continue to receive the care that they need.”
Mayor Kenney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
For months, Joel Freedman, chairman and chief executive of American Academic, had been seeking financial help from government officials, commercial insurers and others to save the hospital, which lost money for 14 straight years under the previous owner Tenet Healthcare Corp.
