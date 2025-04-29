Drug-maker Merck is building a billion-dollar factory and lab center in Delaware

Merck, the New Jersey-based drug giant that started in Philadelphia and is Montgomery County’s largest private employer, is investing nearly $1 billion in a new factory and lab development at DuPont Co.’s former Chestnut Run center outside Wilmington.

The complex, dubbed Merck Wilmington Biotech, will produce antibody-drug conjugates, a class of cancer therapies. Merck is known for the cancer-fighting drug Keytruda. The plant will be built alongside a Marriott Residence Inn, now under construction, and a childcare center for workers’ families.

Tuesday’s groundbreaking, attended by Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer, follows the state’s decision to grant Merck up to $30 million in public subsidies.

The company, which employs around 10,000 at its labs and offices in Montgomery County, has pledged to hire at least 375 at the new Delaware site.

The new plant is underway at a time when Philadelphia area biotech and bio manufacturing has slowed following an investment boom in the late 2010s.

Merck’s Wilmington site is part of a former DuPont center being redeveloped by MRA Group, a suburban Philadelphia developer, founded in 1991 by Lawrence J. Stuardi, that purchased the ground with financing from Fulton Bank and began advertising it as a biotech center for “world-class companies,” MRA President Mike Wojewodka said in a statement.

MRA calls the larger property the Chestnut Run Innovation Science Park — CRISP for short.

MRA’s other biotech projects are in Spring House, near Merck’s labs, University City near the University of Pennsylvania and Veterans’ Administration hospitals, and at Pennovation, Penn’s engineering and business center at the former DuPont paint factory in South Philadelphia.

Merck in March told workers that it plans to close one of its smaller Pennsylvania facilities this summer — the Cherokee plant in Northumberland County, idling 163 workers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.