Bucks and Delaware Counties are not providing numbers for nursing home infections, though Bucks said Sunday that 30 “congregate living facilities” in the county had COVID-19 cases. Philadelphia is providing the number of deaths in nursing homes, but not the number of infections or information on their specific locations. Chester County is also providing very little information, though its website says nine residents and one staff member at the county-owned Pocopson Home have tested positive for COVID-19.