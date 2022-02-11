ChristianaCare has reached a preliminary agreement to acquire financially troubled Crozer Health, a deal that would bring Delaware’s largest health system into Southeastern Pennsylvania’s highly competitive market, up against Penn Medicine, Jefferson Health, and Main Line Health.

ChristianaCare and Crozer’s owner, Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., announced their tentative agreement Friday, about four months after Prospect, a for-profit based in Los Angeles, hired Morgan Stanley to sell Crozer and other East Coast hospitals.

Terms were not disclosed.

It’s possible that the letter of intent, which begins a period of intensive examination of Crozer’s finances and its operations, will not lead to a sale.

Crozer has four hospitals: Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Springfield Hospital in Springfield, and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park. It is among Delaware County’s largest employers, with 4,000 employees.

“ChristianaCare and Crozer Health have been serving the people of Northern Delaware, Southeast Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland and New Jersey as neighbors for many years,” Janice E. Nevin, ChristianaCare president and CEO, said in a news release. “We welcome this opportunity to explore a closer relationship with an organization that shares our commitment to value and service to the community.”

If ChristianaCare, which is a nonprofit and has deep financial reserves, ultimately buys Crozer, the deal could end a period of turmoil and cutbacks at Crozer, which Prospect acquired in 2016 after no local non-profit systems were willing to take it on.

Prospect laid off about 100 employees last week, including the executive suite, with the exception of the chief nursing officer. Last month, Prospect closed the maternity ward at Delaware County Memorial. It is closing the 10-bed hospital unit at Taylor Hospital Friday, according to news reports.

Big move for ChristianaCare

The acquisition would represent a significant expansion for Newark-based ChristianaCare from three to seven hospitals if it continued operating all of the Crozer facilities, which are licensed for 714 beds, but far fewer staffed.

ChristianaCare’s three hospitals are: Christiana Hospital, a 906-bed, 1.3 million-square-foot hospital in Newark; Wilmington Hospital, a 321-bed, 622,100-square-foot facility in Wilmington; and Union Hospital, a 72-bed acute care facility in Elkton, Md. The system employs more than 13,000.

Nevin, the system’s CEO, is a physician who started at ChristianaCare in 2002 as chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine. A graduate of what is now the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Nevin has been CEO since 2015.

In the year ended June 30, 2021, ChristianaCare had $2.6 billion in revenue and $185 million in operating income. Those results included $105 million in federal COVID-19 aid. In terms of revenue, ChristianaCare is slightly bigger than Temple University Health System, which had $2.4 billion in revenue in 2021. Jefferson and Penn are significantly bigger.

The health system’s financial strength lies in its unrestricted cash reserves, which ratings agency Standard & Poor’s last May called “exceptionally strong,” at $2.6 billion, or more than five times its long-term debt. S&P’s credit rating for Christiana is “AA+.”

That’s the highest rating S&P had on a health system at the end of last year. Only seven other health systems nationally had it. That compares to a “AA” for the University of Pennsylvania Health System and “A” for Jefferson.

Taking on risk

Some experts consider the purchase a significant risk for ChristianaCare, despite its financial strength.

“They are in exactly the same situation Reading Hospital was in five years ago,” said Joshua Nemzoff, referring to the nonprofit that renamed itself Tower Health and spent $423 million on five small, financially struggling hospitals in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Before that acquisition, Tower had enough cash on hand to continue operating for close to a year without new revenue. It has since closed two of the hospitals and is down to little more than two months’ worth of cash on hand after losing hundreds of millions of dollars, mostly during the pandemic.

“Do you really want to get into Penn and Jefferson’s back yard and compete with them?” Nemzoff wondered. Nemzoff is chief executive of StoneBridge Healthcare LLC, a Bucks County company formed in 2020 to acquire financially distressed hospitals. StoneBridge tried to buy Tower, but is not interested in Crozer, Nemzoff said.