The group of political appointees certainly were. The main one had been directly employed by Concerned Veterans for America, a lobbying group funded by the Koch brothers. They’re pretty up-front about the belief that the VA shouldn’t be run by government, that it needs to be a private-sector operation. It wasn’t clear to me whether there were communications or links between the Mar-a-Lago group and the political appointees. They were somewhat of a mysterious group. It may have been the successes we were having that accelerated their efforts. If you could show you could make a government agency work well, then taking it private wouldn’t make sense.