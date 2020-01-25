When the merger of AtlantiCare into Geisinger was announced in 2014, AtlantiCare’s then-CEO, David P. Tilton, expected a big payoff — despite the 211 miles between the two organizations’ headquarters. Tilton said then that he expected AtlantiCare to be able to learn Geisinger’s techniques for managing the health of a population, which means keeping tabs on them even when they don’t show in a doctor’s office or at the hospital.