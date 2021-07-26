Jefferson Health says a cloud-based database with information on 1,769 patients treated at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center was breached in April during a national attack on a software vendor.

The cyberattack targeted software used for radiation treatment in oncology.

Elekta Inc. informed Jefferson of the extent of the hack on May 26 and Jefferson reporting it to the federal on government on Thursday, toward the end of a 60-day legal window for reporting such attacks. At the same time, Jefferson revealed the attack publicly for the first time.

The FBI and other federal agencies warned health-care organizations last October that they could be heightened targets for cyber crimes.

Hacking incidents of patient information reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have soared 153 percent to 276 incidents so far this year, as compared with the same period in 2020, according to a federal database. Under federal rules, organizations only report hacks if they involve more than 500 people.

“The bad guys are doing pretty well right now,” said Leeza Garber, a lecturer on cyber crime at the Wharton School and an adjunct professor at Drexel.

“There is a huge trend in hacking and cybercrimes,” Lisa A. Lori, an attorney at Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP, said. “It’s not just health care. It’s every industry. Hackers are smart and people may not be paying attention.”

Hackers look to steal information or to hold organizations whose computer systems have been crippled for ransom. Earlier this year, a cyberattack crippled Colonial Pipeline and disrupted gas supplies on the East Coast. Colonial Pipeline paid the hacking group DarkSide $4.4 million to restore its computer systems. U.S. investigators later recovered some of the money.

Jefferson Health said that the April hack was limited and that the intruders did not penetrate its main computer system. The breach took place through Elekta Inc., a Swedish company. The company has not said whether not the attack involved ransomware or was limited to attempted data theft.

Elekta, based in Stockholm, has posted a statement on its web site about the hack saying that it had contacted cyber experts and law enforcement. “We recognize the impact this might have on customers and their patients,” Elekta said. The company did not respond to an email.

According to press reports, the hack also hit the Yale New Haven Health System, Emory Healthcare in Atlanta, Southcoast Health in Massachusetts and other health-care systems, all involving cancer data affiliated with Elekta.

Jefferson said that the stolen information may have included patient names, birth dates, medical record numbers, and clinical information related to treatment at Jefferson Health, such as physician name and treatment plan, diagnosis or prescription information. For some patients, a Social Security number was also included.

Financial account, insurance and payment card information was not involved in the breach.

Jefferson Health is mailing letters to patients whose information may have been involved in this incident. Jefferson Health is also providing individuals whose Social Security number was involved with complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. Patients are encouraged to review statements from their healthcare providers, and to contact them immediately if they see any services they did not receive.

Jefferson Health said that the health-care system is re-evaluating its relationship with Elekta.