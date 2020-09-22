Hilferty’s successor is Gregory E. Deavens, who joined Independence as its chief financial officer in 2017 after serving in senior positions in the life insurance industry. Deavens, 59, becomes the first African American to take over the insurer. He will lead company that has seen its revenues more than double from $9.3 billion in 2010 to $19 billion in 2019. And much of the increase came from the growth of its Medicaid subsidiary, AmeriHealth Caritas.