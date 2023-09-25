Inspira’s former Woodbury hospital campus could soon include health services, housing, and retail offerings

New Jersey health system Inspira Health and Woodbury city officials on Monday announced plans to transform Inspira’s former Woodbury hospital campus into a “Health and Education Innovation District” that combines health services with housing, restaurants, and a hotel.

The emergency department and inpatient behavioral health units that currently occupy the Woodbury campus will be moved across the street to a new building, a $60 million structure currently under construction. Inspira medical office buildings in the area will also get $12 million in upgrades, and the health system plans to build a new station for paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

The nonprofit health system is still exploring possibilities for nonmedical uses for the property. Proposals include market-rate housing, senior housing, and a boutique hotel with a conference center.

In a joint statement with Inspira, Woodbury city officials said that combining health services with housing and community amenities could make Woodbury a destination for families. The city will hold public meetings to discuss further plans for the site and gather community input.