Einstein Healthcare Network is valued at $599 million in its proposed acquisition by Thomas Jefferson University. Einstein had tried to keep the valuation figure under wraps, but the federal judge in Philadelphia overseeing the Federal Trade Commission’s bid to block the merger refused.
The full, unredacted complaint also quotes from internal documents showing how sharply Jefferson and Einstein compete and how important the Einstein acquisition is to Jefferson chief executive Stephen K. Klasko’s goals.
“We have to continue strategically on the path to essentiality and Einstein is the key," Klasko said, according to the complaint. Essentiality means any insurer that wants to break into the Philadelphia market has to deal with Jefferson, the complaint said.
The Federal Trade Commission sued last month to block the deal, announced nearly two years ago, because it was concerned that the transaction would increase Jefferson’s bargaining leverage with commercial insurers.
To support that concern, the FTC quoted Jefferson’s chief financial officer, who advised Klasko. “We have significant leverage and need to use it as part of our financial improvement plan over the next few years,” Peter L. DeAngelis Jr. said, according to the complaint.
The $599 million value is not an amount Jefferson has agreed to pay for Einstein, which had an operating loss of $4.3 million on $1.3 billion in revenue in the year ended June 30. No money will change hands in the transaction, if the two nonprofits prevail against the FTC.
Still, Einstein argued to U.S. District Court Judge Gerald J. Pappert that the value was competitive and commercially sensitive.
“In the event that the transaction is not consummated, Einstein’s ability to pursue negotiations with other potential acquirers of its various assets will be severely harmed by the public’s knowledge of the value of the transaction between the defendants," attorney Stephen A. Loney, of Hogan Lovells US LLP, said in a filing supporting Einstein’s effort to keep the valuation private.
“Knowledge of the value of the transaction could impact potential future valuations for some combination of Einstein’s assets,” he said.
Jefferson itself has declined to disclose the price in its proposed acquisitions from Temple University of Fox Chase Cancer Center and Temple’s interest in Health Partners Plans, a Medicaid insurer in Philadelphia.
Under Klasko, Jefferson has ballooned in size, from three hospitals in 2015 to 14 now. Annual revenue has more than doubled to $5.2 billion, making Klasko’s health-care empire a big player in the Philadelphia region. The Einstein acquisition would add hospitals in Philadelphia, East Norriton, Elkins Park, and the region’s largest inpatient rehabilitation hospital, MossRehab.
In its Feb. 27 complaint in federal court, the FTC alleged that the combination would reduce competition and raise prices in Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties.