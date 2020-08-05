The start-up’s first-floor site at 2418 E. York St. holds eight exam rooms and two offices, and could serve 10 doctors if each signed up for full-time membership, though the owners expect most clients to choose part-time options. Two doctors are already confirmed as tenants while a third is signing papers, the principals said. The company says that, if this site is successful, it hopes to expand to other locations and become the first medical coworking company to go national.