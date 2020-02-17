Nestidd, which said last month that its second investment fund had received $20 million in equity commitments, is tapping a niche in the burgeoning market for single-family home rentals, a sector that has received hundreds of billions of institutional investment since the start of the housing crisis in 2006 and 2007. Among the big players are FirstKey (a Cerberus Capital Management unit) and Invitation Homes (started by the Blackstone Group), Parker said.