Genesis Healthcare Inc., which is among the largest nursing home operators in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, said Wednesday that the company has made significant progress in controlling the spread of the cononavirus in its 361 facilities in 25 states.
“We have seen a clear flattening of the curve over the last two weeks,” Richard Feifer, chief medical officer for the Kennett Square company, said during a conference call about the company’s earnings for the three months ended March 31.
Genesis said that 187 or slightly more than half of its nursing homes have had at least one case of COVID-19 among patients. Currently, 133 of the Genesis facilities have self-imposed admissions bans. That admissions ban had been in effect at as many as 233 nursing homes, including those where at least one employee tested positive.
“Each day we are learning that others can come off of that selectively, so that trend is improving,” Feifer said, adding that buildings can be cleared for new admissions when the virus is contained in one or just a few units.
Feifer touted Genesis Healthcare’s results from state and federal inspections of infection-control practices during the pandemic. He said 95% of the 294 inspections found no deficiencies.
The impact of the self-imposed admissions bans and the widespread suspension of nonurgent surgeries that require a stay in a nursing home for rehabilitation has had a significant impact on how full Genesis facilities are. During the first three months of the year, 88 percent of the beds in Genesis facilities were full. For May, that figure is expected to be 76 percent, company officials said.
At the same time, Genesis is expecting to incur $21 million in added expenses this month caused directly by COVID-19. The increases included more overtime and bonus pay, higher prices and more usage of personal protective equipment, food for staff, and enhanced cleaning, the company said.
Last month, Genesis designated PowerBack Rehabilitation sites in Philadelphia and Voorhees as places that would have COVID-only floors that would accept COVID-positive patients from hospitals. Genesis did not say how many patients hospitals had sent to those facilities since the changes were announced April 15.
PowerBack is a Genesis brand that is particularly focused on patients who need short-term stays after a hospitalization, typically for a surgery. Because most nonurgent surgeries, for procedures like joint replacements, have not been happening, those facilities had plenty of space.
The company operates more than 30 nursing homes in the Philadelphia region.
Genesis officials did not estimate the financial impact of COVID-19 on the quarter ending June 30, but they said the company had received $180 million in CARES Act grants and had taken advantage of other programs to boost the amount of cash it has to pay bills.
The company reported net income of $33.5 million on revenue of $1 billion in the first quarter. Genesis shares were worth $1.10, down six cents on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday.