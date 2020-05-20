Elwyn Harmony Hall is a Delaware County personal care home for adults with a high need for behavioral health care. It has a total capacity of 16 residents.
But if you believe the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Harmony Hall had 65 residents who had tested positive for COVID-19. That’s according to the long-sought data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state’s long-term care facilities that state officials released on Wednesday.
In reality, the total number of COVID-19 cases across all of Elwyn’s behavioral health facilities has been 18, the nonprofit’s chief of staff Rex Carney said. “Clearly the spreadsheet from the state is inaccurate,” he said.
Similar impossibilities were reported for other special-needs long-term care providers like Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health and Woods Services.
“We are working to correct these issues,” health department spokesperson Nate Wardle said in an email Thursday, acknowledging that the numbers were not correct. He attributed the inaccuracies to the problems with how local information was entered into the state’s Enterprise Data Dissemination Informatics Exchange.
The data also had a major problem with consistency, according to Wardle. “A significant amount of the reports were only the current counts, not cumulative counts,” he said. “We will be working to make the database usable as we receive the necessary information.”
That means it’s impossible to make any comparisons between facilities.
Nursing home operators on Wednesday evening were puzzling over where the state obtained the numbers it published, with some saying the numbers did not match anything they had entered into any of the three or so databases they have to supply with numbers for local, state, and federal authorities.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, under provisions of Gov. Tom Wolf’s public health emergency order, late last week had ordered nursing homes to start filling out a new daily survey with coronavirus and other information for their facilities by the end of Saturday. That was supposed to be the basis of public reporting starting this week.
Instead, the state used a different system, its existing electronic disease reporting system, to compile the data published Wednesday. That’s because “many facilities did not report as they were directed,” Wardle said. Those facilities are not being considered non-compliant yet.
“We need to assist some facilities in getting accounts so they can report and answer questions regarding reporting,” he said.
About 30 long-term care facilities in Southeastern Pennsylvania were not listed in the published data. If they had no COVID-19 cases the state did not include them. But some of them likely did not report as required.
“Moving forward, we will be mandating that facilities are reporting, and reporting the necessary information,” Wardle, who did not answer questions about whether the Department of Health would alert the public to inaccuracies in the data.
At least one correction has been made for a Philadelphia-area facility.
A Woods Services personal care home where no more than seven individuals live supposedly had 103 cases among residents and 34 among staff. The updated spreadsheet says the facility, which is for people with severe brain injury or neurological disorders, has had fewer than five cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff and fewer than five deaths.
While the inaccurate report is not expected to have long-term consequences on Woods, “our staff are mad and upset because they are working extremely hard around the clock to keep everybody safe,” said Cheryl M. Kauffman, the nonprofit’s vice president of communications and public relations.