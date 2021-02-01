By consolidating the sterilization and packaging of surgical instruments for as many as 200 surgical cases a day, Penn said it will free space for patient care. The 110,0000-square-foot facility will serve the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP), Pennsylvania Hospital, and three outpatient facilities, the Perelman Center in University City, Penn Medicine Radnor, and the Tuttleman Center at the former Graduate Hospital on South Street.