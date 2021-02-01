The University of Pennsylvania Health System has on Monday opened an $80 million facility in Southwest Philadelphia to consolidate sterilization of surgical instruments from sites at Pennsylvania Hospital and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Interventional Support Center, which employs 165 people, is Penn’s second significant recent investment in Philadelphia outside Penn’s core University City neighborhood. In September, Penn agreed to front up to $30 million for the acquisition and repurposing of Mercy Philadelphia Hospital.
By consolidating the sterilization and packaging of surgical instruments for as many as 200 surgical cases a day, Penn said it will free space for patient care. The 110,0000-square-foot facility will serve the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP), Pennsylvania Hospital, and three outpatient facilities, the Perelman Center in University City, Penn Medicine Radnor, and the Tuttleman Center at the former Graduate Hospital on South Street.
Penn, which said the facility is the only one like it in Pennsylvania, purchased the building near Philadelphia International Airport for $14.3 million in 2018. It has space for additional projects.
The new center will also support Penn’s $1.5 billion Pavilion, now called HUP East, when it opens this fall with 500 patient rooms and 47 operating rooms. The Pavilion is located across 34th street from HUP, behind the Penn Museum.
In a similar move, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is working on an $80 million facility at 63rd and Market Streets to house supply-chain, procurement and other services that are now scattered around CHOP’s University City complex. Scheduled to open early next year, the logistics center will also supply CHOP’s new hospital in King of Prussia.