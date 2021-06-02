The ex-manager of a former Archdiocesan nursing home in Darby has pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering three residents who died after the facility slashed staffing, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday.

The charges against Chaim “Charlie” Steg stem from incidents in 2017 when the state health department took the extraordinary step of installing a temporary manager at St. Francis Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare following an inspection that found severe neglect of patients, including one with “wounds that went down to the bone with exposed tendon.”

Steg has his own company now and with partners has acquired at least a dozen Pennsylvania nursing homes, including the former Abramson Center in Horsham. He is expected to be sentenced to 6 to 23 months of house arrest followed by three years of probation.

As part of his punishment, Steg will not be allowed to own a majority stake in or manage nursing facilities for five years. The impact on Steg’s current facilities was not immediately clear.

The charges against Steg are believed to the first criminal reckless endangerment charges brought on by inadequate staffing levels and practices in a nursing facility in Pennsylvania, the Attorney General’s office said.

“It is the law to uphold the obligation to keep residents safe. If a facility cuts staff to the point that they can’t give residents the care they need — we’re going to find out, and we’re going to hold them accountable,” Shapiro said in a news release.

Separately, Shapiro’s office reached a settlement with St. Francis’s owner, which operates under the umbrella of Center Management Group. The deal includes $600,000 to be placed in escrow for the care of St. Francis residents and $100,000 for the Philadelphia nonprofit Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interest of the Elderly.

Center Management had previously paid $550,000 in fines to federal and state authorities related to the neglect that prompted the attorney general’s investigation. The settlement also requires St. Francis to maintain increased staffing and to undergo quarterly audits by the state Department of Health.

St. Francis is among seven senior-care facilities that Charles-Edouard Gros, of New York, acquired in 2014 from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for $145 million. The other nursing homes were Immaculate Mary, Saint John Neumann Home, and Saint Monica Manor in Philadelphia; Saint Martha Manor in Downingtown; and Saint Mary Manor in Lansdale. Gros is no longer involved in the management of some of those facilities.

A 2018 Inquirer analysis found that after Gros’ Flushing, N.Y.-based firm took over, staffing at the former Archdiocesan facilities fell sharply while profits soared.

The analysis of Medicaid cost reports found that Gros reduced by 29 percent the amount of care provided by registered nurses at St. Francis in the year ended June 30, 2017, compared with the last full year the archdiocese owned the facility. That calculation is based on the amount of time worked by registered nurses spread over all the residents for every day the residents were at St. Francis.

Academic analyses have found that the presence of registered nurses is key to high-quality care in nursing homes.

The number of registered nurses at St. Francis, measured on a full-time equivalent basis, fell to 15 on June 30, 2017, from 28 at the end of fiscal 2014, before the archdiocese sold its nursing homes to Gros. Overall nursing staff fell roughly 20 percent to 163 full-time equivalents, from 202.

The state’s investigation of St. Francis began in August 2017, after staff at Mercy Fitzgerald hospital in Darby notified the Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging about the poor condition of St. Francis residents who had been transferred to the hospital.

A Grand Jury interviewed 22 witnesses and found that the deaths of three residents were “the result of systemic failures in St. Francis primarily driven by inadequate staffing practices.”