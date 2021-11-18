Temple University Health System will open a hospital for women at the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America location in Juniata that it bought in June for $12 million, Temple said Thursday.

“Temple University Hospital’s new specialty campus will offer women and families a safe, welcoming environment, complete with modern, spacious patient areas and outdoor landscaped walking trails creating a tranquil setting in the heart of Philadelphia,” Temple Health’s chief executive Michael A. Young said in a news release.

Young said Temple will spend $30 million refurbishing the building at 1331 East Wyoming Ave.

The facility, expected to open late in 2022, pending regulatory approvals, will have 12 labor and delivery beds, 32 private post-partum beds, 8 beds in an intensive care unit, plus more than 75 exam rooms, radiology, mammography, MRI, and other services.

Temple will move most maternity services from its flagship hospital at 3401 N. Broad St. to the new location, officials said. In 2019, the most recent state data, 2,208 babies were born at Temple’s main campus. Pennsylvania Hospital led the city that year with 5,290 births.

In addition to ob/gyn services, Temple said the new campus will offer other lines of specialty care for women. These services could include general surgery, breast surgery, vascular surgery, urology, internal medicine, cardiology, endocrinology, and behavioral health, Temple said.

The women’s hospital will also include a 36-bed neonatal intensive care unit named for the The Percival Roberts Jr. Trust, which is making a “significant” donation to the facility, Temple said. The trust, named for a steel executive whose family founded the historic Pencoyd Iron Works in Lower Merion, was created in 1914 to support a children’s hospital or children’s wards in adult hospitals in Philadelphia.

Opening the former Cancer Treatment Centers campus is important because it will make beds available at Temple’s 536-bed main hospital in North Philadelphia, which during three of the last four quarters has operating at more than 90% capacity, according to a presentation Thursday to municipal bond investors.

During the quarter ended Sept. 30, Temple reported operating income of $56 million, up from $5 million the year before. The nonprofit’s quarterly revenue of $618 million, up from $535 million last year, benefited from a $42 million increase in state funding, partly from a new program on opioid use disorder.