Temple University promoted Mike Young, currently chief executive of Temple University Hospital, to CEO of the university’s entire health system, which is in the process of shrinking with the pending sale of Fox Chase Cancer Center to Thomas Jefferson University.
Young immediately succeeds acting CEO Stuart McLean, who will return to the position of chief restructuring officer, which he has held since 2018. McLean had replaced Larry Kaiser, who stepped down as CEO in September.
“Michael Young is a highly skilled and experienced administrator who has done an outstanding job at Temple Hospital and deserves the opportunity to lead the entire health system,” Temple president Dick Englert said in a news release.
In addition to the Fox Chase deal, Temple has also reached an agreement to sell its interest in Health Partners Plans Inc., a Medicaid insurance company, to Jefferson. The prices on those deals have no been disclosed.