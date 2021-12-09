Tower Health’s sale of Jennersville and Brandywine Hospitals, announced just a few days before Thanksgiving, has collapsed because the buyer had no secure financing. Instead, the two Chester County hospitals will close, Tower officials said Thursday.

The closures, expected to be completed Dec. 31 at Jennersville and Jan. 31 at Brandywine, will force residents of western Chester County, including those who live in poor sections of Pennsylvania’s wealthiest county, to travel further for emergency care.

» READ MORE: The proposed buyer of Jennersville and Brandywine Hospitals had a trail of bankruptcies behind him.

“We are deeply saddened by this turn of events, however, no viable options remain for the continued operation of these facilities,” Tower said in a statement. Tower said it pulled the plug on its deal with Texas-based Canyon Atlantic Partners because Canyon failed to show “the necessary regulatory and operational preparedness, nor validated its financial ability, to complete this transaction and operate these hospitals.”

Canyon Atlantic officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The decision to close the hospital is a remarkable turnabout for Tower, which on Nov. 22 announced the deal with Canyon Atlantic to keep the hospitals open — to the relief of Chester County officials. The chairperson of Tower’s board of directors, Tom Work, said the sale would “ensure continued, convenient access to care for the Jennersville and Brandywine communities.”

Instead, families who counted on those hospitals for treatment will have further to travel. The closest hospital to Brandywine — which has Chester County’s only inpatient acute-care psychiatric unit — is Chester County Hospital in West Chester, 13 miles away. Paoli Hospital is 18 miles away.

Tower had previously announced plans to close Jennersville on Jan. 1. When the emergency department there closes, nearby residents will have to travel 40 minutes for the next closest emergency services,Marian Moskowitz, chair of the county’s board of commissioners, said on Facebook last month when the sale to Canyon Atlantic was announced.

» READ MORE: Tower took a huge loss on Brandywine, Jennersville and other hospitals it acquired.

For non-emergency care, thousands of residents of western Chester County already had allegiance to Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital, putting the two community hospitals under intense financial strain. Tower acquired them in 2017 as part of a $423 million deal for five small hospitals.

Employment at the two hospitals has fallen 20% from a combined 1,018 workers a year ago to 810 recently. Tower said it expected remaining employees to find new jobs at other Tower hospitals or at Penn Medicine, which owns Chester County Hospital.