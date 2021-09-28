Tower Health announced Tuesday that it will close Jennersville Hospital in Chester County. Tower also disclosed a tentative deal to sell Chestnut Hill Hospital and more than a dozen urgent care centers to Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic.

The price for Chestnut Hill Hospital and the urgent care centers has not been set, and it could take months to reach a final agreement, officials said. Tower, which is anchored by Reading Hospital in West Reading, is still examining alternatives to closure for Brandywine Hospital.

Tower’s latest moves amount to a substantial unravelling of the nonprofit’s bid under former chief executive Clint Matthews to become a major health-care force in Southeastern Pennsylvania, competing with regional leaders including the University of Pennsylvania Health System, Jefferson Health, and Main Line Health.

The push started with the $423 million purchase four years ago of five hospitals from Community Health Systems Inc. In addition to Brandywine, Chestnut Hill, and Jennersville, the deal included hospitals in Phoenixville and Pottstown.

During the three years ended June 30, those five hospitals recorded operating losses of $426 million — causing Tower to bleed cash and jeopardizing Reading Hospital’s long history of financial strength.

“These decisions were made after an intensive process by which Tower’s board sought to balance long-term sustainability and impact upon our team and the communities we serve. Opportunities for our employees to work at other Tower Health facilities or at Penn Medicine were important to the Board and leadership,” Tom Work, chair of Tower’s board, said in a news release.

Tower and Penn are exploring the terms of an alliance that would possibly bolster certain clinical programs at Tower’s remaining hospitals, while giving Penn a broader net to capture the relatively few patients in need of the most complex surgeries and other treatments that are only available at highest-level academic medical centers.

Penn already has an alliance with Trinity Health, which owns Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Nazareth Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia, and St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. Penn and Trinity collaborate in cardiology, neurosciences, and cancer care. Penn has a radiation oncology office at Chestnut Hill Hospital.

Tower said it continues to work with state and local government officials as well as health systems on a way to secure the future of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in North Philadelphia. A joint venture of Tower and Drexel University bought St. Chris out of bankruptcy in late 2019 for $58 million.

Jennersville Hospital has 317 employees, Chestnut Hill has 817. No job losses are expected.