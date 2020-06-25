The sale to Hilco, originally scheduled to close by May 31, was delayed because agreements were not yet in place to outline plans to clean up the property, heavily polluted after more than 150 years of oil processing. Hilco requested the price cut on June 6, saying it needed the discount because of economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, increased environmental remediation costs, and the collapse of a waterfront bulkhead that occurred since it won the right to buy the property.