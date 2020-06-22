Hilco’s price-cut demand seems to have boxed in PES. In a court filing, the bankrupt company said it could nix the Hilco sale, try to retain the company’s $30 million deposit, and sell the property to a backup bidder. But that process would would result in “value-destructive litigation” that would delay the sale of the property even longer, and likely yield a lower price, PES said. And PES said it “was not a close call” to agree to the reduction.