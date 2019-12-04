Unlike the many “orphan disease” companies in the Philadelphia area that are working on expensive genetic treatments for small groups of patients under FDA rules that speed such drugs to market, Impulse Dynamics targets the nearly six million Americans (and millions more abroad) who suffer from chronic, progressive heart failure. “We look forward to accelerating the ramp-up of our commercial operations,” especially in the U.S., thanks to this year’s FDA approval, said Kedikoglou in a statement.