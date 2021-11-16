Philly cheesesteaks, Wawa hoagies, and soft pretzels are getting more expensive. Blame inflation, which recently hit a 30-year high, my colleague Joseph N. DiStefano writes.

Plus, a Radnor official says cattle are part of a tax dodge at the former Ardrossan estate. And a whistleblower claims Aetna took Medicaid money and failed to provide care to poor children.

— Christian Hetrick (@_Hetrick, business@inquirer.com)

A Philly cheesesteak from the award-winning John’s Roast Pork just got more expensive. It will cost you $12 as of last week, up from $9.75.

The South Philly sandwich shop is hardly alone. Facing cost increases for fuel and food, and shortages of workers, distributors and local stores are jacking up prices. Inflation hit 6.2% for the 12-month period ending on Halloween, driven by new and used cars, furniture, rent, and healthcare. Those prices rose slightly less — 5.4% — in Mid-Atlantic states like Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The price hikes have hit some of Philly’s favorite foods and businesses. At a Philly Pretzel Factory in Delaware County, pretzels that were five for $3.75 in June are now $5.25. A Shorti hoagie at Wawa that listed for $4.39 over the summer now starts at $4.99.

Costs “have risen, in some cases rather dramatically,” a Wawa spokesperson said.

Nurse whistleblower: Aetna’s network appeared robust on paper, but it included doctors who had died or moved out of state, a whistleblower found. The insurer denies the allegations.

A Giant warehouse: To speed up home delivery of groceries, the Giant Co. opened a large e-commerce warehouse in the Eastwick neighborhood that aims to fill online orders from Center Center to Cherry Hill.

Holy cow: A Radnor official wants the township to cancel its lease with a cattle rancher on publicly owned land, saying the deal helps wealthy landowners take unfair advantage of tax breaks for agriculture.

More cow news: A $1 million grant will be used to switch Lancaster County dairy farmers to grass-based operations. Advocates say pasture-based dairy farming is good for the cows and for the environment.

Fossil fuel: An environmental group is pressuring the Biden administration to block the National Park Service’s plan to install natural gas boilers on park property, including Independence Hall.

Irresponsible parents: After 22 incidents this year, Valley Forge Casino is installing infrared cameras in its parking areas to detect unattended children left in vehicles while their parents gamble.

International flights return: American Airlines is offering routes from Philadelphia to Paris, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Madrid, and Rome. Demand for flights to Europe Is expected to bounce back.

Magic mushrooms: Pennsylvania could become a leader in studying magic mushrooms as a treatment for mental illness under a bill that was introduced last month.