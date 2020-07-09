The William Penn Foundation has awarded The Philadelphia Inquirer and its owner, the nonprofit Lenfest Institute, a $500,000 grant to support a yearlong multimedia project on the “Future of Work” in Philadelphia, a city that has struggled for generations to generate plentiful good-paying jobs, the groups said Thursday.
The Inquirer has hired Ezequiel Minaya, most recently corporate finance editor at Forbes, as editor of the project, which will involve partnerships with other news organizations in the region and with data providers to share research and insights into the Philadelphia-area economy.
“I have long admired The Inquirer for its history of public service and world-class journalism. My hope is that the Future of Work project will add to that legacy,” said Minaya, who starts August 3.
Minaya acknowledged that what it means to work has been changing long before this year. “But the changes triggered by the pandemic, and further fanned by the protests, promise to be seismic and fundamental. It’s our mission to help make sense of it all and contribute to the plotting of a course ahead for Philadelphia,” he said.
Janet Haas, chair of the William Penn Foundation, a major financial supporter of efforts to boost the Philadelphia economy, said she expected thoughtful reporting to help enhance workforce development in the region.
“People want and need to work, and our community must identify promising approaches and effective opportunities for employment,” she said.